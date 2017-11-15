Anne Hathaway & Emma Roberts Team Up for National Book Awards 2017

Anne Hathaway and Emma Roberts both stepped out for the 2017 National Book Awards!

The 35-year-old Colossal actress and the 26-year-old American Horror Story star hit the red carpet at the event held at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday (November 15) in New York City.

Anne stunned in black satin ensemble, red peep-toe shoes, red nails, and tassel earrings, while Emma rocked an elegant, semi-sheer gown featuring ruffles, a black lace bow, and a long train.

They were joined by Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon as well as Anne‘s husband Adam Shulman.

“We are richer because of the devastatingly simple, precise poetry of Annie Proulx,” Anne said while presenting the novelist with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

FYI: Anne is wearing a Halston dress, Christian Louboutin heels, James Banks Design bracelet, and Edie Parker clutch. Emma is wearing a Ulyana Sergeenko dress and Victoria Beckham clutch.

15+ pictures inside of Anne Hathaway, Emma Roberts, and more at the event…