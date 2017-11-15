Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 11:12 am

Ansel Elgort Wins International Sensation at GQ Men of the Year Awards!

Ansel Elgort Wins International Sensation at GQ Men of the Year Awards!

Ansel Elgort is dapper in a suit while posing alongside Violetta Komyshan during the GQ Men Of The Year Awards Ceremony at The Star on Wednesday (November 15) in Sydney, Australia.

The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor and his 21-year-old girlfriend were joined at the event by Stranger Things 2 star Dacre Montgomery, model Jon Kortajrena and actor Travis Fimmel.

Ansel was honored with the International Sensation Award, Jon took home Model of the Year and Dacre hit the stage to present the Actor of the Year Award to Travis, who is best known for his role in Vikings.

That same evening, Amber Heard was honored with the Woman of the Year Award.
Credit: Brendon Thorne, Zak Kaczmarek, Christopher Pearce; Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
