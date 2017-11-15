Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 4:59 pm

Ashley Greene & Jourdan Dunn Hear Pharrell Williams Song Before Placed in Vault For 100 Years

Ashley Greene & Jourdan Dunn Hear Pharrell Williams Song Before Placed in Vault For 100 Years

Ashley Greene, Jourdan Dunn and some other lucky celebs got to hear Pharrell Williams‘ new song before it was buried for 100 years!

The 30-year-old actress and 27-year-old model stepped out at a private listening party for “100 Years” – The Song We’ll Only Hear If We Care – on Monday (November 13) in Shanghai, China.

Other attendees included Ashley‘s fiance Paul Khoury as well as Douglas Booth, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Pom Klementeiff, influential fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth and actor/model Godfrey Gao.

Pharrell‘s song will be released in 2117 but only if we have taken care of our planet in the future.

The song was recorded onto a record made of clay and stored in a safe that is only destructible when submerged in water. If sea levels continue to rise due to climate change, the song will be lost forever.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 01
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 02
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 03
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 04
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 05
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 06
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 07
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 08
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 09
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 10
ashley greene jourdan dunn pharrell 100 years song 11

Photos: LOUIS XIII
Posted to: Ashley Greene, Douglas Booth, Ellen von Unwerth, Godfrey Gao, Jourdan Dunn, Paul Khoury, Pharrell Williams, Pom Klementeiff

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr