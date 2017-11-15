Ashley Greene & Jourdan Dunn Hear Pharrell Williams Song Before Placed in Vault For 100 Years

Ashley Greene, Jourdan Dunn and some other lucky celebs got to hear Pharrell Williams‘ new song before it was buried for 100 years!

The 30-year-old actress and 27-year-old model stepped out at a private listening party for “100 Years” – The Song We’ll Only Hear If We Care – on Monday (November 13) in Shanghai, China.

Other attendees included Ashley‘s fiance Paul Khoury as well as Douglas Booth, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Pom Klementeiff, influential fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth and actor/model Godfrey Gao.

Pharrell‘s song will be released in 2117 but only if we have taken care of our planet in the future.

The song was recorded onto a record made of clay and stored in a safe that is only destructible when submerged in water. If sea levels continue to rise due to climate change, the song will be lost forever.