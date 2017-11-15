BTS Fans & Their Moms Get a Hilarious Surprise From Jimmy Kimmel - Watch!

BTS mania is sweeping America – and their super dedicated A.R.M.Y. is willing to do whatever it takes to see them!

Fans have been camped out in line for days to see the South Korean boy band on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday’s show (November 15).

As a result, the show’s producers decided to something special as a silly surprise.

They went into the line outside and found some moms who were waiting with their super fan daughters, brought the moms inside and introduced them to the boys in BTS! Even more hilarious: the moms then video-chatted with their daughters in line just to make them crazy.

Watch it all go down below!