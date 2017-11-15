Top Stories
Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 8:23 pm

Cara Delevingne, January Jones, Jessica Szohr, & More Step Out for Fall Fashion Event

Cara Delevingne, January Jones, Jessica Szohr, & More Step Out for Fall Fashion Event

Cara Delevingne showed off her fall style at Bollare’s Holiday Harvest x Timberland event!

The 25-year-old model stayed warm in a long black coat and Burberry scarf at Bollare’s LA Showroom on Tuesday night (November 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cara also rocked black skinnies, boots, and a collection of necklaces.

She was joined by January Jones, who gave off a “modern 60’s vibe” in her long-sleeve black dress adorned with silver designs, and Jessica Szohr, sporting a black crop top, black and white skirt, and matching sneakers.

Also in attendance were Victoria Justice, Kaleigh Sperry, Charlotte McKinney, Ireland Baldwin, Brandi Cyrus, Abby Champion, Amelia Hamlin, and celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen.

FYI: Cara is wearing Timberland. January is wearing Antonio Berardi.

15+ pictures inside of Cara Delevingne, January Jones, Jessica Szohr, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 01
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 02
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 03
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 04
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 05
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 06
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 07
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 08
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 09
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 10
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 11
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 12
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 13
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 14
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 15
cara delevingne january jones jessica szohr and more step out for fall fashion event 16

Photos: Bollare / Startraks
Posted to: Abby Champion, Amelia Hamlin, Brandi Cyrus, Cara Delevingne, Charlotte McKinney, Ireland Baldwin, January Jones, Jessica Szohr, kaleigh sperry, Samantha McMillen, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr