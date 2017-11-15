Cara Delevingne, January Jones, Jessica Szohr, & More Step Out for Fall Fashion Event

Cara Delevingne showed off her fall style at Bollare’s Holiday Harvest x Timberland event!

The 25-year-old model stayed warm in a long black coat and Burberry scarf at Bollare’s LA Showroom on Tuesday night (November 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cara also rocked black skinnies, boots, and a collection of necklaces.

She was joined by January Jones, who gave off a “modern 60’s vibe” in her long-sleeve black dress adorned with silver designs, and Jessica Szohr, sporting a black crop top, black and white skirt, and matching sneakers.

Also in attendance were Victoria Justice, Kaleigh Sperry, Charlotte McKinney, Ireland Baldwin, Brandi Cyrus, Abby Champion, Amelia Hamlin, and celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen.

FYI: Cara is wearing Timberland. January is wearing Antonio Berardi.

15+ pictures inside of Cara Delevingne, January Jones, Jessica Szohr, and more at the event…