Carrie Underwood Undergoes Surgery After Fall: 'All Went Well'

Carrie Underwood underwent surgery on Tuesday (November 14) after falling and breaking her wrist this past week at her home in Tennessee.

The 34-year-old country star provided an update for fans last week after she was hospitalized.

Moments ago, Carrie tweeted another update, revealing she underwent surgery.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” Carrie posted.

We’re wishing Carrie a speedy recovery!