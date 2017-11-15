'Coco' Has Become The Highest Grossing Film in Mexico!

Disney Pixar’s Coco is officially the number one film of all time based off of a local currency basis in Mexico!!

The newest animated flick from Disney is also the highest grossing animated film of all time in the country, Deadline reports.

It’s also being reported that it will surpass Marvel’s The Avengers from the top spot in Mexico.

The final trailer was released earlier this month and will hit theaters in the U.S. on November 22nd!

Coco follows aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, as he enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery.