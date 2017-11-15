Dakota Johnson Watches Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert in Buenos Aires

Dakota Johnson was reportedly in attendance at Coldplay‘s concert last night (November 14) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A photo started spreading of the 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress standing in a private area enjoying Chris Martin‘s performance with the band.

Chris and Dakota have been linked after they were spotted on an “affectionate” date last month.

They have not confirmed any sort of relationship. Coldplay‘s tour wraps up tonight in town.

You can check out some photos of Dakota at the concert here and here.