Wed, 15 November 2017 at 11:58 am

Danielle Brooks Launches Plus-Size Tria Collection with Universal Standard

Danielle Brooks Launches Plus-Size Tria Collection with Universal Standard

Danielle Brooks has teamed up with Universal Standard to launch her very own three-piece capsule collection!

The 28-year-old Orange Is The New Black star was in great spirits while getting support from her co-stars Uzo Aduba and Natasha Lyonne at her Tria Collection Launch Party on Tuesday (November 14) Universal Standard Soho in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danielle Brooks

“Their headspace is moving us forward, as women first before we are a size,” Danielle told Glamour. “I was like, Yes, this is a brand that I want to be a part of. Now, it’s crazy to finally have clothes out there that I designed. That never ever crossed my mind when I was a teenager, shopping at Walmart looking in the men’s section.”

“When they told me [the concept], I had just gotten off of a plane,” Danielle added. “I was thinking, You know what could be cool? Having something that is transformable. I chose the off-the-shoulder dress, because I felt like this is something I was just comfortable wearing. So if I’m on a plane and I want to be casual, then I step [out of the airport] and there’s paparazzi in my face and I want to feel a little more glamorous, I can take this dress either direction.”


#USxDB @universalstandard Deets to purchase in bio! #shewinning

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Just Jared on Facebook
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 01
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 02
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 03
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 04
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 05
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 06
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 07
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 08
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 09
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 10
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 11
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 12
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 13
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 14
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 15
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 16
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 17
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 18
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 19
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 20
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 21
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 22
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 23
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 24
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 25
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 26
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 27
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 28
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 29
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 30
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 31
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 32
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 33
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 34
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 35
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 36
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 37
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 38
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 39
danielle brooks launches plus size tria collection with universal standard 40
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba

