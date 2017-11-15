Danielle Brooks Launches Plus-Size Tria Collection with Universal Standard

Danielle Brooks has teamed up with Universal Standard to launch her very own three-piece capsule collection!

The 28-year-old Orange Is The New Black star was in great spirits while getting support from her co-stars Uzo Aduba and Natasha Lyonne at her Tria Collection Launch Party on Tuesday (November 14) Universal Standard Soho in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danielle Brooks

“Their headspace is moving us forward, as women first before we are a size,” Danielle told Glamour. “I was like, Yes, this is a brand that I want to be a part of. Now, it’s crazy to finally have clothes out there that I designed. That never ever crossed my mind when I was a teenager, shopping at Walmart looking in the men’s section.”

“When they told me [the concept], I had just gotten off of a plane,” Danielle added. “I was thinking, You know what could be cool? Having something that is transformable. I chose the off-the-shoulder dress, because I felt like this is something I was just comfortable wearing. So if I’m on a plane and I want to be casual, then I step [out of the airport] and there’s paparazzi in my face and I want to feel a little more glamorous, I can take this dress either direction.”