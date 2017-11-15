Top Stories
Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 9:17 pm

Darren Criss & Edgar Ramirez Get Into Character on 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Set

Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss are hard at work on their upcoming series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace!

The 40-year-old The Girl on the Train actor and the 30-year-old former Glee star were spotted filming various scenes together on Wednesday (November 15) in Miami.

They shot some scenes outside of Versace‘s iconic mansion.

Edgar is starring as the title character, and Darren will play Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who murdered the fashion designer in July 1997. Darren was seen aiming the gun in his hand for some scenes that day.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to premiere on January 17! Watch the trailer here.
Photos: Backgrid USA
