Darren Criss Is a Bloody Killer in 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Trailer!

The trailer for the upcoming series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace has officially been released!

Edgar Ramirez is starring as the title character with Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered the fashion designer in July 1997.

Penelope Cruz stars as Donatella Versace for her first television role.

“You’re not better than me. We’re the same. The only difference is you got lucky,” Darren‘s character Andrew says in the voiceover in the trailer.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to premiere on January 17. Ricky Martin and Max Greenfield also appear on the FX series.