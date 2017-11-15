Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 9:40 am

'Deadpool 2' First Teaser Debuts - Watch Now!

'Deadpool 2' First Teaser Debuts - Watch Now!

The first teaser for Deadpool‘s untitled sequel has arrived!

The teaser features Ryan Reynolds‘ title character doing a perfect Bob Ross impression.

Here’s a synopsis: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

The movie hits theaters everywhere on June 1, 2018! Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz also star.
Photos: Paramount
