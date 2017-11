Demi Lovato & Neymar Spotted on Dinner Date in London!

Demi Lovato and Neymar had a fun night out together!

The 25-year-old singer and the 25-year-old soccer star were reportedly spotted while grabbing dinner on Tuesday night (November 14) in London, England.

While the outing has been sparking dating rumors, it looks like the pair might just be friends.

Demi and Neymar were also joined by TV host Layla Anna-Lee and Neymar shared a selfie of the trio with the caption, “My friends girls.”

Demi also shared a sweet video of Neymar rocking out to her song “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Also pictured inside: Demi arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday (November 15) in Paris, France.