Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Named Golden Globe Ambassador for 2018!

Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Simone is taking on a pretty cool new title!

On Wednesday (November 15), the 16-year-old was named Golden Globe Ambassador – a title formerly known as Miss Golden Globes up until this year – by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2018 Golden Globes awards ceremony.

Simone accompanied her dad to the event during the show in 2016.

She will help during the ceremony next year by ushering presenters on and off stage and handing out awards.

The 2018 Golden Globes will air on January 7, 2018 on NBC.