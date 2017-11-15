Top Stories
Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 9:24 pm

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Named Golden Globe Ambassador for 2018!

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Named Golden Globe Ambassador for 2018!

Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Simone is taking on a pretty cool new title!

On Wednesday (November 15), the 16-year-old was named Golden Globe Ambassador – a title formerly known as Miss Golden Globes up until this year – by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2018 Golden Globes awards ceremony.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson

Simone accompanied her dad to the event during the show in 2016.

She will help during the ceremony next year by ushering presenters on and off stage and handing out awards.

The 2018 Golden Globes will air on January 7, 2018 on NBC.
