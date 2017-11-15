Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault By Third Woman

Creative director Rachel Eck has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against actor Ed Westwick, who has been accused of rape by two other women as well.

The night before the Academy Awards in 2014, Rachel said her ex, Australian film producer Kaine Harling, invited her to hang out at a Hollywood hotel.

“On the way, he told me he was with his friend Ed Westwick. [I didn't know] who that was,” she told Buzzfeed. Ed apparently asked Rachel to bring a friend, and when she didn’t, he allegedly set his sights on her.

“[He would] try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall,” she said. When she tried to leave, “Ed then pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me. I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left.”

“I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life,” she continued.

A few of Rachel‘s friends have also corroborated her story, saying they heard her tell it years ago.

Ed has denied the previous two allegations, and has not commented on Rachel‘s story.