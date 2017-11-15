Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Rumors have been circulating that Gal Gadot threatened to walk away from Wonder Woman if Brett Ratner continued his involvement with the movie.

“Everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything. But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie — it’s not just me — and they all echoed the same sentiments,” Gal said on the Today show.

“Everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out,” she continued.

Ratner has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women.

Pictured inside: Gal during her appearance on the Today show on Wednesday (November 15) in New York City.