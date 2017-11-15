Gary Oldman Joins 'Darkest Hour' Co-Stars at NYC Premiere

Gary Oldman suited up for the New York premiere of his new movie Darkest Hour!

The 59-year-old actor hit the red carpet for the big night at The Paris Theater on Wednesday (November 15) in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Ben Mendelsohn, director Joe Wright, and writer Anthony McCarten.

Gary brought along his wife Gisele Schmidt as his date.

In the film, Gary plays British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during the early days of World War II.

Watch the trailer here, and find out what Gary had to say about the challenges of playing Churchill.

Don’t miss Darkest Hour when it hits theaters on November 22!

Also pictured inside: Anthony, Ben, Kristin, and Joe stopping by NYC’s Build Studio on Tuesday.

