Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada
Halsey has unexpectedly put her hopeless fountain kingdom tour on hold.
The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer was performing at her Calgary show in Alberta, Canada on Tuesday night (November 14) when she suddenly stopped the show mid-way through her set.
“She’s obviously really sorry…the show is not happening anymore and refunds will be made at the point of purchase,” a man instructed the crowd nearly twelve songs into her set.
On Wednesday (November 15), Halsey canceled her show in Edmonton. Promoters issued a statement via Live Nation: “Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Tickets purchased online and by telephone will be refunded automatically. Ticket holders that bought in-person are eligible for a refund at their point-of-purchase.”
Halsey herself has not issued a statement yet. Her next concert is scheduled to be in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 18.
@halsey @cityofcalgary show got canceled tonight. We hope you and your family are okay 🙏🏻 #halsey pic.twitter.com/LE5MwPh4c9
— brii k (@exposiar46) November 15, 2017