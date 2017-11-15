Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 7:24 pm

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Halsey has unexpectedly put her hopeless fountain kingdom tour on hold.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer was performing at her Calgary show in Alberta, Canada on Tuesday night (November 14) when she suddenly stopped the show mid-way through her set.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

“She’s obviously really sorry…the show is not happening anymore and refunds will be made at the point of purchase,” a man instructed the crowd nearly twelve songs into her set.

On Wednesday (November 15), Halsey canceled her show in Edmonton. Promoters issued a statement via Live Nation: “Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Tickets purchased online and by telephone will be refunded automatically. Ticket holders that bought in-person are eligible for a refund at their point-of-purchase.”

Halsey herself has not issued a statement yet. Her next concert is scheduled to be in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 18.

Watch the mid-show announcement inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr