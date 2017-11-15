Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Halsey has unexpectedly put her hopeless fountain kingdom tour on hold.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer was performing at her Calgary show in Alberta, Canada on Tuesday night (November 14) when she suddenly stopped the show mid-way through her set.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

“She’s obviously really sorry…the show is not happening anymore and refunds will be made at the point of purchase,” a man instructed the crowd nearly twelve songs into her set.

On Wednesday (November 15), Halsey canceled her show in Edmonton. Promoters issued a statement via Live Nation: “Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Tickets purchased online and by telephone will be refunded automatically. Ticket holders that bought in-person are eligible for a refund at their point-of-purchase.”

Halsey herself has not issued a statement yet. Her next concert is scheduled to be in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 18.

Watch the mid-show announcement inside…