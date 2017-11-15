Here's How Kim Kardashian Responded to Questions About Khloe & Kylie's Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian was asked to comment on her sisters Khloe and Kylie‘s pregnancies, but she had nothing to confirm.

The 37-year-old reality star, who was happy to talk about expecting her third child via surrogate, said that she and her family members have a group chat to discuss how to address rumors being spread about them.

“I’m going to break it down. This is how we work in the family,” Kim explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (November 15). “When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each others’ lives if we speak for the other one, so for the safety of my life…”

“We just decided since there’s so much that goes on, that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves, so I will speak for myself and hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have,” Kim added.

