January Jones Turned Down Nick Viall's Request To Battle Him on 'Lip Sync Battle'!

January Jones served as a special guest alongside Emmy Rossum on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (November 14) and revealed she turned down an unexpected request from The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall.

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?” the 39-year-old actress explained before revealing the request was to battle him on Lip Sync Battle.

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” January admitted. “Is that his way of asking me out or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was, but I declined because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

James then asked January if Nick ever followed up with a simple offer to grab a drink. “No, he didn’t and that says a lot,” January concluded – Watch below!



Nick Viall Hit Up ‘Bachelor’ Super Fan January Jones

Click inside to watch the rest of January Jones and Emmy Rossum’s appearance…



Emmy Rossum’s Flower Girls Upstaged Her at Her Wedding