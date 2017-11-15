Jennifer Lawrence Tells Emma Stone She Auditioned for 'Easy A' & Her Response Is Amazing

Jennifer Lawrence let Emma Stone know that she auditioned for Emma‘s breakout movie Easy A, and really wanted to nab the leading role in the 2010 film.

The stars sat down for THR‘s actresses roundtable, and it was there that Jennifer made the reveal.

“I auditioned for Easy A. I wanted it so bad,” Jennifer said, to which Emma laughed in response, “Well, guess what? You didn’t get it. You didn’t get it because you suck!”

The two, who are good pals, continued to joke.

“Outside,” Jennifer responded.