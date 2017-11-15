Joe Keery's 'Stranger Things' Character Was Almost Very Different!

Joe Keery is spilling on the major part of his Stranger Things role that got cut from the series!

The 25-year-old actor explained that his character Steve was supposed to be a competitive swimmer during the first season – and he prepped for six weeks!

“They were saying, ‘He’s going to be kinda like this jock character, and he’s like a swimmer,’” Joe said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

He added, “So, for the first, I don’t know, six weeks prior to shooting, I was training, doing all this swimming prep. I thought I was going to be in, like, a Speedo…And on the first day I showed up and they were like ‘Oh, no, we cut that!’”

Check out all that Joe had to say in the video below…