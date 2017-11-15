Top Stories
Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Sarah Paulson Explains That Final Moment in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 1:20 pm

Joe Keery's 'Stranger Things' Character Was Almost Very Different!

Joe Keery's 'Stranger Things' Character Was Almost Very Different!

Joe Keery is spilling on the major part of his Stranger Things role that got cut from the series!

The 25-year-old actor explained that his character Steve was supposed to be a competitive swimmer during the first season – and he prepped for six weeks!

“They were saying, ‘He’s going to be kinda like this jock character, and he’s like a swimmer,’” Joe said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

He added, “So, for the first, I don’t know, six weeks prior to shooting, I was training, doing all this swimming prep. I thought I was going to be in, like, a Speedo…And on the first day I showed up and they were like ‘Oh, no, we cut that!’”

Check out all that Joe had to say in the video below…
Photos: NBC
    Uh, he was almost way more different than that. he was originally written as Billy was in S2, he was going to be violent, rape Nancy, be an asshole, but when they decided on Keery, they changed the character a lot, and instead the original version of the character became Billy