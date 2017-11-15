Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 6:46 pm

John Boyega Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Star Wars Battlefront II During Xbox Live Session

John Boyega Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Star Wars Battlefront II During Xbox Live Session

John Boyega got to test out the highly anticipated video game Star Wars Battlefront II!

The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor played the game on Xbox One X for Xbox Live Sessions on Wednesday (November 15) in London, England.

The interactive, livestream show aired on the Mixer Xbox Channel.

During the action-packed session, John discussed his passion for gaming and called the 4K experience “nuts.”

Star Wars Battlefront II is available on November 17. In the meantime, watch the stream that was live on John’s Facebook page during the event below!

Photos: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Xbox
