John Boyega Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Star Wars Battlefront II During Xbox Live Session

John Boyega got to test out the highly anticipated video game Star Wars Battlefront II!

The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor played the game on Xbox One X for Xbox Live Sessions on Wednesday (November 15) in London, England.

The interactive, livestream show aired on the Mixer Xbox Channel.

During the action-packed session, John discussed his passion for gaming and called the 4K experience “nuts.”

Star Wars Battlefront II is available on November 17. In the meantime, watch the stream that was live on John’s Facebook page during the event below!

