Wed, 15 November 2017 at 5:15 pm

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Which Two Songs She's Deciding Between for Her Next Single!

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Which Two Songs She's Deciding Between for Her Next Single!

Kelly Clarkson is contemplating her follow-up to “Love So Soft” – and she just revealed which two songs are contenders for her next single!

In an interview with Official Charts, the 35-year-old American Idol alum revealed that it’s down to two songs from her latest studio album, Meaning of Life.

“We’re fighting over ‘Heat’ and ‘Medicine’ for the next single,” she revealed when discussing the favorites from the album.

Which one do you think would be Kelly‘s best next single? Sound off in the poll below! We’ll reveal the answer right here at noon EST on November 22.


Listen to the songs inside!
