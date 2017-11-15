Kim Kardashian Gets Support From Sister Khloe & Mom Kris Jenner at KKW Fragrance Launch!

Kim Kardashian strikes a picture perfect pose as Violet Grey Hosts A Celebratory Dinner For The Launch of KKW’s Fragrance Crystal Gardenia held at a private residence on Tuesday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old reality star was joined at the intimate event by her sister Khloe Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, January Jones, Alice Eve, Sara Foster, Jennifer Meyer, and Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey.

“I know people have such an emotional connection with fragrance,” Kim said in a statement. “Growing up, my father would always bring me back a fragrance from his business trips and that started my fragrance collection. One that I received after a trip to New York City smelled like Gardenia’s and I loved it. It’s one that I still have and I treasure the memories that it evokes when I see the bottle.”

That same evening, Khloe took to her Snapchat to share a super sweet message celebrating Kim‘s success – Watch it below!

In case you missed it, check out Kim‘s new photo shoot with Violet Grey here.