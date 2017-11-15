Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 1:22 am

Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is expecting a baby girl!

The 37-year-old reality star, who is expecting her third child via surrogate, made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (November 15).

Kim talked about throwing a baby shower this past weekend so that her daughter North can look forward to the arrival of the new baby. After they received all the gifts, North had an idea.

“People brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all okay for baby sister,’” Kim said.


Kim Kardashian Lets Gender of Third Child Slip

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…

Watch the rest of the videos below!


Kim Kardashian Has Grocery Store Birthday Dreams

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Family’s Rumor Control Rule

Kim Kardashian Plays ’5 Second Rule’
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian ellen show 01
kim kardashian ellen show 02
kim kardashian ellen show 03
kim kardashian ellen show 04
kim kardashian ellen show 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr