Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is expecting a baby girl!

The 37-year-old reality star, who is expecting her third child via surrogate, made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (November 15).

Kim talked about throwing a baby shower this past weekend so that her daughter North can look forward to the arrival of the new baby. After they received all the gifts, North had an idea.

“People brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all okay for baby sister,’” Kim said.



Kim Kardashian Lets Gender of Third Child Slip

