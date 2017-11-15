Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Kim Kardashian is looking amazing in this new photo shoot with Violet Grey!

Here’s what the 37-year-old reality star had to say amid the release of her brand new fragrance, Crystal Gardenia:

On how her love for fragrance began when she was young: “Every time my Dad would travel, he’d bring me and Kourtney back a perfume. Benetton made this perfume called Tribu, and it’s all me and my friends wanted. We were so obsessed with Tribu, and the bottle is so ugly—it’s yellow, and red, and it’s not even cute! But I still have the bottle he gave me.”

On the design of her perfume bottle: “I wanted a perfume I could hold in my hand like a healing crystal, that gives off good vibes and good energy.”

On selling her scent through her app and website: “I feel like social media is such a powerful tool. It’s great to partner with amazing beauty brands and retailers, but to have an e-commerce platform and do it on your own is powerful as well, and I wanted to go that route so I have full control.”

Cassandra Grey, Violet Grey Founder, on Kim’s fragrance: “Kim’s story is inspiring because it combines talent, know how, and above all, hard work. The journey behind Crystal Gardenia struck me as not only being entrepreneurial, but deeply personal too, and I wanted to share that story. I envisioned Violet Grey for women like her, and with the Women Made series, I hope to shine a light on the stories that honor the female entrepreneurial spirit.”

