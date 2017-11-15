Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 8:00 am

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Her Short Hair Covered Up!

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Her Short Hair Covered Up!

Kourtney Kardashian just debuted a new haircut but she’s keeping it under wraps!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted dropping her son Mason (not pictured) off at an art class on Tuesday (November 14) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney kept it casual in leggings, black Yeezys and a track jacket.

Earlier in the week, Kourtney debuted a super cute bob haircut on her Instagram but that day, she kept her hair pulled back and tucked into her jacket.

Check out Kourtney‘s new haircut in the photo below…
kourtney kardashian takes mason to art class 01
kourtney kardashian takes mason to art class 02
kourtney kardashian takes mason to art class 03
kourtney kardashian takes mason to art class 04
kourtney kardashian takes mason to art class 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

