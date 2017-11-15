Kristen Stewart Reflects on Her 'Twilight' Experience: 'It's Made Me Who I Am'

Kristen Stewart is reminiscing about her experience filming the Twilight saga and she has nothing but great things to say!

The 27-year-old actress says that that she was “lucky” to have had the experience and it’s made her who she is.

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way…I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I’ve invested in and really loved. And I’m lucky to have had that experience,” Kristen to E! News.

She added, “I never really look back at my life and go, ‘What did that mean?’ I got a lot from it and it’s made me who I am.”