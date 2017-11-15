Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 12:16 am

Kristen Stewart Reflects on Her 'Twilight' Experience: 'It's Made Me Who I Am'

Kristen Stewart Reflects on Her 'Twilight' Experience: 'It's Made Me Who I Am'

Kristen Stewart is reminiscing about her experience filming the Twilight saga and she has nothing but great things to say!

The 27-year-old actress says that that she was “lucky” to have had the experience and it’s made her who she is.

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way…I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I’ve invested in and really loved. And I’m lucky to have had that experience,” Kristen to E! News.

She added, “I never really look back at my life and go, ‘What did that mean?’ I got a lot from it and it’s made me who I am.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kristen Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr