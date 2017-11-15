Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017

Maluma Looks Hot While Rehearsing for Latin Grammy Awards 2017!

Maluma Looks Hot While Rehearsing for Latin Grammy Awards 2017!

Maluma is in rehearsal mode!

The handsome 23-year-old Colombian reggaeton superstar was photographed while rehearsing for an upcoming performance at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards on Wednesday night (November 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Maluma has a whopping seven nominations this year, including Record of the Year, where he’s nominated for three different songs: “Felices los 4,” “Chantaje” with Shakira and “Vente Pa’ Ca” with Ricky Martin. Check out all the nominations here.

While in Las Vegas, Maluma linked up with “Despacito” superstar Luis Fonsi.

“VIBING IN VEGAS 🤘🏻” he excitedly wrote on his Instagram.

The 2017 Latin Grammy Awards will air on Thursday (November 16) at 8 pm EST on Univision.
