Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, & 'Daddy's Home 2' Co-Stars Step Out for Irish Premiere

The guys of Daddy’s Home 2 teamed up to premiere their film in Ireland!

Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, and John Lithgow hit the red carpet at The Odeon Point Village on Wednesday (November 15) in Dublin.

The group also met up with fans outside the Merrion Hotel ahead of the premiere.

In the sequel to the 2015 hit comedy, Brad (Will) and Dusty (Mark) must deal with their intrusive fathers (John and Mel, respectively) during the holidays.

Check it out in theaters now!

ICYMI, see photos of the cast at the Los Angeles premiere, and at a screening of the film at a children’s hospital.

20+ pictures inside of the Daddy’s Home 2 cast at the premiere…