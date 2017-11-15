Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Couple Up at 'Kiss The Ground' Book Launch!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder stepped out for a good cause!

The husband and wife duo stopped by the book launch for Kiss the Ground on Tuesday evening (November 14) at the Thrive Market HQ in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

During the event, Ian took to the stage to read a passage from the book.

“We are nothing without soil,” Ian told the audience.

The just released book was written by documentary filmmaker Josh Tickell and discusses how changing to a soil-nourishing, regenerative agriculture diet can help deliver health and wellness.