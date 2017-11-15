Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 2:16 pm

Nina Dobrev Gets Glam for the Whitney Art Party!

Nina Dobrev looked so chic while stepping out for the Whitney Art Party!

The 28-year-old actress hit the carpet at the annual event on Tuesday night (November 14) at The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

For the event, Nina wore a black dress embroidered with gorgeous flowers and featured a high slit to show a little leg!

This year, the party was held to benefit the museum’s Independent Study Program and other Whitney education initiatives.

FYI: Nina is wearing a Versace dress.
