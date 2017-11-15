Olivia Wilde & Kobe Bryant Screen Their Short Films at Variety Series

Olivia Wilde and Kobe Bryant proudly showcased their short films at the Variety Screening Series!

The 33-year-old Drinking Buddies actress and the 39-year-old former NBA player stepped out for the event presented by FilmStruck at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Olivia screened her documentary short Fear Us Women, which she executive produced. It follows Hanna Bohman, a Canadian civilian who has spent the last three years in Syria as a volunteer soldier battling ISIS. As a member of the YPJ, an all-female Kurdish army, Hanna gives an inside look at the brave women fighting for liberation in one of the world’s most dangerous countries.

Kobe screened his animated short Dear Basketball – an animated telling of his poem “Dear Basketball” – which he wrote, produced, and narrated.

The screenings were followed by a joint Q&A panel, where the two discussed classic films from their childhood and rediscovering them with their own children. (Home Alone and Mary Poppins are two of their families’ favorites!)

