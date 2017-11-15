Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 9:28 am

Owen Wilson & Jacob Tremblay Suit Up for 'Wonder' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Owen Wilson is all smiles while posing alongside his co-star Jacob Tremblay at the premiere of their latest film Wonder held at Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actor and Jacob, 11, were joined at the event by their other cast mates Izabela Vidovic, Daveed Diggs, Mandy Patinkin, Danielle Rose Russell, Erika McKitrick, Noah Jupe, Bryce Gheisar, Millie Davis, Ty Consiglio, James Hughes, Elle McKinnon and director Stephen Chbosky.

Also in attendance to show their support was Darby Stanchfield, singer Bea Miller, Carrie-Anne Moss and Geena Davis.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman (Jacob). Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out – Watch the trailer below!


‘Wonder’ Official Trailer

FYI: Darby is wearing a Yania couture dress.
Credit: Brian To; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bea Miller, Bryce Gheisar, Carrie Anne Moss, Danielle Rose Russell, Darby Stanchfield, Daveed Diggs, Elle McKinnon, Erika McKitrick, Geena Davis, Izabela Vidovic, Jacob Tremblay, James Hughes, Mandy Patinkin, Millie Davis, Noah Jupe, Owen Wilson, Ty Consiglio

