Wed, 15 November 2017 at 4:08 pm

Pharrell Williams Creates a Song He Won't Release For 100 Years!

Pharrell Williams Creates a Song He Won't Release For 100 Years!

Pharrell Williams just recorded a new song – but the public won’t hear it for 100 years!

The 44-year-old entertainer teamed up with LOUIS XIII to create “100 Years” – The Song We’ll Only Hear If We Care – and store the recording in underground vault until 2117.

Pharrell‘s song is said to be a “creative expression of the delicate relationship between nature and time, and the effect humans have on their environment” and will only be released if we have taken care of our planet in the future.

Prior to safely burying the song, 100 select people had the chance to listen to the song.

Check out photos from the recording process and the ceremony below…
Photos: LOUIS XIII
Posted to: Pharrell Williams

