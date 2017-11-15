Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Spend Time at Their Old Date Spot!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 3:06 am

Pink Explains Why Bon Jovi Sent Her His Pants During 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch Now!

Pink jumped in the passenger’s seat for the latest Carpool Karaoke segment and she had some hilarious stories to tell!

The 38-year-old singer joined host James Corden to sing her hits like “Get the Party Started” and “What About Us” and even taught James some of the choreography!

In between songs, Pink opened up about how Bon Jovi was her childhood crush and how she was heartbroken when she found out he was married!

Years later, Pink told Bon Jovi about the crush and he sent her a bouquet of flowers and a pair of his leather pants in return!

“The note said, ‘Now you can finally get into my pants!’ Carey [Hart] threw them out the window,” Pink explained.

Check out the full story and hear about Pink‘s date with *NSYNC‘s Joey Fatone below…
