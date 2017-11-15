Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 1:41 am

Rachel Brosnahan Joins 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Co-Star at NYC Premiere!

Rachel Brosnahan hits the red carpet at the premiere of her new Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Monday (November 13) at the Village East Cinema in New York City.

The 26-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, and Marin Hinkle, among others.

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino created the new series about a 1950s housewife who turns into a stand-up comic after her life takes a surprise turn.

The upcoming series will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on November 29. Check it out!
Photos: Todd Williamson
Posted to: Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Rachel Brosnahan

