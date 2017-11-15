Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 6:17 pm

Reese Witherspoon Looks Cute While Ordering at a Cupcake ATM Machine!

Reese Witherspoon is in the mood for something sweet!

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress was spotted smiling while filming an advertisement at Sprinkles Ice Cream on Wednesday (November 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Reese looked super cute in a red top while ordering a Sprinkles cupcake from their new cupcake ATM machine. The advertisement is reportedly for The Sprinkles Baking Book.

News recently broke that Reese is teaming up with Zendaya on a new project called A White Lie, an upcoming thriller from Reese‘s production company, Hello Sunshine.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

