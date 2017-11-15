Reese Witherspoon Looks Cute While Ordering at a Cupcake ATM Machine!

Reese Witherspoon is in the mood for something sweet!

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress was spotted smiling while filming an advertisement at Sprinkles Ice Cream on Wednesday (November 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese looked super cute in a red top while ordering a Sprinkles cupcake from their new cupcake ATM machine. The advertisement is reportedly for The Sprinkles Baking Book.

News recently broke that Reese is teaming up with Zendaya on a new project called A White Lie, an upcoming thriller from Reese‘s production company, Hello Sunshine.