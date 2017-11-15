Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 8:58 am

Sarah Paulson Explains That Final Moment in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Sarah Paulson Explains That Final Moment in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Sarah Paulson is explaining that final moment in American Horror Story: Cult, where [SPOILER ALERT!], Ally pulled a hood over her head before the screen went dark and the credits rolled.

During an interview with Vulture, the inerviewer asked about the hood being a possible throwback to the third season of AHS: “But is she actually going to see our old friend Cordelia from AHS: Coven?”

“None of those things happened and obviously they were missed opportunities. I see that clearly now,” Sarah said, also citing that her other AHS character Lana Winters could have come back but didn’t. “I love that there’s a mystery to it and that you walk away from this season going, ‘Where the hell is she going?’ I think that’s great and that’s a good question to have. I think it looks an awful lot like the robes Bebe wore, doesn’t it?”

Bebe is the character from Cult played by Frances Conroy, and is another cult leader.
