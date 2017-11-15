Taylor Swift Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Recording 'Delicate' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the writing and recording process of her new song “Delicate!”

In the second episode of The Making of a Song, the 27-year-old entertainer sits in the studio as she tests out different lyrics for the song.

Taylor can be seen recording vocals and watching producer Max Martin play around with the recordings using a vocoder.

When Taylor finally nails the verse the way she wants, her smile is infectious as the rest of the team celebrates the completion of the song.

Check out the entire behind-the-scenes video below…