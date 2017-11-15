'The Royals' Showrunner Mark Schwahn Suspended From the Show Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Mark Schwahn has been suspended from E!’s The Royals amid scandal.

The 51-year-old showrunner, who also worked on One Tree Hill, was officially suspended from the show as of Wednesday (November 15) due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

“E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action. Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from The Royals as we continue our investigation,” the studios confirmed to Variety.

The female cast and crew of One Tree Hill, including Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, recently came forward to support allegations in a joint statement made against Mark. See their full statement here.

The Royals wrapped production on its fourth season in September, which is due to premiere in March.