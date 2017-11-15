Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 6:33 pm

'The Royals' Showrunner Mark Schwahn Suspended From the Show Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

'The Royals' Showrunner Mark Schwahn Suspended From the Show Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Mark Schwahn has been suspended from E!’s The Royals amid scandal.

The 51-year-old showrunner, who also worked on One Tree Hill, was officially suspended from the show as of Wednesday (November 15) due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

“E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action. Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from The Royals as we continue our investigation,” the studios confirmed to Variety.

The female cast and crew of One Tree Hill, including Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, recently came forward to support allegations in a joint statement made against Mark. See their full statement here.

The Royals wrapped production on its fourth season in September, which is due to premiere in March.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mark Schwahn, The Royals

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr