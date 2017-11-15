'Titanic' Coming Back to Theaters for One Week Limited Engagement!

Titanic is coming back to theaters!

The film will become available in an exclusive one-week engagement starting December 1 in Dolby Cinema at AMC. In honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, execs decided to bring back the classic Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet movie, with 20 locations having a 3D version as well.

“We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned. It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S.,” filmmaker and director James Cameron said in a statement. “This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt,Titanic has NEVER looked better.”

A remastered trailer has also become available with more details about the re-release. Tickets can be purchased today.