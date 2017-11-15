Tove Lo Performs 'Disco Tits' Live on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Tove Lo served as the musical guest on last night’s (November 14) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 30-year-old “Talking Body” hit-maker performed her brand new single “Disco Tits” from her upcoming album Blue Lips, which is set to be released on Friday (November 17).

Blue Lips is the intended companion to Tove Lo’s Top 10 second album Lady Wood. The complete Lady Wood story is told across each album’s 2 chapter’s – Fairy Dust and Fire Fade off of Lady Wood, and Light Beams and Pitch Black off of Blue Lips.

Watch the performance below…



Tove Lo – ‘Disco Tits’ (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)