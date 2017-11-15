Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Shoot Is So Sexy!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 6:15 pm

Tyler Hoechlin Wears Tiny Swimsuit for 'Bigger' Beach Scene with Julianne Hough!

Tyler Hoechlin shows off his hot body in a tiny spandex swimsuit on the set of his upcoming movie Bigger on Monday (November 13) in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The 30-year-old actor was joined by Julianne Hough, who wore a retro swimsuit for the scene.

Tyler and Julianne are playing Joe and Betty Weider, who helped start a fitness movement and launched Shape magazine many years ago.

“Betty looked incredible her whole life, and she definitely took care of herself, and obviously that’s what this whole story is about,” Julianne told ET. “She is just a boss lady. She’s amazing.”

Colton Haynes, Victoria Justice, and Dunkirk‘s Aneurin Barnard also star in the film.

40+ pictures inside of Tyler Hoechlin and Julianne Hough at the beach…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Julianne Hough, Shirtless, Speedo, Tyler Hoechlin

