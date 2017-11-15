Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Usher Gets Stevie Wonder's Support at 'People You May Know' Premiere

Usher poses on the red carpet with his friend Stevie Wonder at a screening of the new movie People You May Know on Monday (November 13) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old singer and actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Nick Thune, Ian Harding, Kaily Smith Westbrook, Nick Rutherford, Gillian Alexy, and more.

Stevie and Jermaine Dupri both showed up to support Usher!

“Special @pymkmovie screening tonight in LA! Shoutout to everyone who came out to support 🙏🏾 Appreciate y’all,” Usher tweeted with pics from the event.

The movie is about an introvert’s total lack of an online presence, which leaves him feeling isolated until a social media maven utilizes his design skills to digitally present his life in the most glamorous ways imaginable. It will be released on demand and digital HD on November 28.
Photos: Tara Ziemba,Samuel Lippke
Posted to: Ian Harding, Nick Thune, Stevie Wonder, Usher

