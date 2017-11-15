Usher Gets Stevie Wonder's Support at 'People You May Know' Premiere

Usher poses on the red carpet with his friend Stevie Wonder at a screening of the new movie People You May Know on Monday (November 13) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old singer and actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Nick Thune, Ian Harding, Kaily Smith Westbrook, Nick Rutherford, Gillian Alexy, and more.

Stevie and Jermaine Dupri both showed up to support Usher!

“Special @pymkmovie screening tonight in LA! Shoutout to everyone who came out to support 🙏🏾 Appreciate y’all,” Usher tweeted with pics from the event.

The movie is about an introvert’s total lack of an online presence, which leaves him feeling isolated until a social media maven utilizes his design skills to digitally present his life in the most glamorous ways imaginable. It will be released on demand and digital HD on November 28.