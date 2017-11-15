What Not to Wear's Stacy London Blocked Clinton Kelly on Twitter

Former TLC What Not to Wear host Stacy London has blocked her former co-host Clinton Kelly on Twitter, in a tweet he shared earlier.

Clinton, 48, discovered that he was blocked when someone tagged them in a tweet together, though he wasn’t following her back.

Someone in his mentions speculated they had beef, written about in his book “I Hate Everyone, Except You,” and he responded, “Don’t go spreading out-of-context bullshit. You obviously didn’t read the book.”

“I don’t need attention. Thought it was hilarious. Bye basic random chick,” he told one hater.

In an interview, Clinton explained his relationship with his co-host of the makeover show, which ended in 2013.

“We spent so much time together for 10 years. It was funny in the beginning when we completed each other’s sentences,” he told MyStatesman earlier this year about his book. “It got to be like, ‘OK, we need a break from each other.’”