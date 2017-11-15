Top Stories
Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 9:38 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 8 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (November 15) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “Playing With The Devil,” was named after an ominous statement by Joe, who won the immunity challenge last week: “The only problem is, now you’re playing with the devil.”

For the first immunity challenge, players were given the task of standing on a narrow beam while balancing a statue with a long pole. The distance from the statue increased as the task went on.

Who went home during tonight’s Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

The vote at Tribal Council was tied between Joe and Desi. After a second vote, Desi was eliminated and made the first member of the season 35 jury.

Desi Voted Out

