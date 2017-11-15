Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 8 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (November 15) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “Playing With The Devil,” was named after an ominous statement by Joe, who won the immunity challenge last week: “The only problem is, now you’re playing with the devil.”

For the first immunity challenge, players were given the task of standing on a narrow beam while balancing a statue with a long pole. The distance from the statue increased as the task went on.

Who went home during tonight’s Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

The vote at Tribal Council was tied between Joe and Desi. After a second vote, Desi was eliminated and made the first member of the season 35 jury.

