Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? 12 Singers Eliminated

12 contestants were eliminated from the competition on The Voice this week as we head into the voting round!

Each of the four judges and coaches – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson – had five contestants heading into the week and they got to bring one singer back as well.

The judges then cut three singers from the competition after the playoff round performances.

Tune in on Monday (November 20) for your first chance to vote this season!

