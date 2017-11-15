Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 12:36 am

Zoe Saldana Checks Out 'Hostiles' Premiere at AFI Fest

Zoe Saldana Checks Out 'Hostiles' Premiere at AFI Fest

Zoe Saldana suits up on the red carpet at the premiere of Hostiles at the 2017 AFI Fest presented by Audi on Tuesday (November 14) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress stepped out to support director Scott Cooper, who she worked with on the film Out of the Furnace.

Hostiles stars Ben Foster, Timothee Chalamet (who is also in Oscar-worthy films Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird), Rory Cochrane, and Q’orianka Kilcher also were in attendance at the event.

The movie hits theaters on December 22.
